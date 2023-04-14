Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 761,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,075. The firm has a market cap of $400.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

