Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGIB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 612,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

