Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,822 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.56. The stock had a trading volume of 66,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day moving average of $207.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

