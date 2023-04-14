Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 783,576 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,576 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares MBS ETF worth $111,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,793. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

