Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $63,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HDV stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 125,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.