Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,753 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $164,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. 751,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,023,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $285.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.