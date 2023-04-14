Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $249.37 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,956 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.23% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $249,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,762. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

