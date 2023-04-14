Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $60.58 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $60,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 75,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Shares of MET traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. 898,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

