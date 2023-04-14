Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 1,582.9% in March

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 1,582.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Tobacco stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.39. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

