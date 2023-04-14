Jefferies Financial Group Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $182.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

