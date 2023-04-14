Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.21 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $140,748.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01094067 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $141,503.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

