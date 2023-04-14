JMP Securities Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $88.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

