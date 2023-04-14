JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $33.84 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

