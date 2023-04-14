JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,840 ($35.17) to GBX 3,100 ($38.39) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.40) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,860 ($35.42) in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Relx Stock Down 1.6 %
RELX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.83. 606,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.39.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
