JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,840 ($35.17) to GBX 3,100 ($38.39) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RELX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.40) to GBX 2,950 ($36.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,860 ($35.42) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

RELX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $32.83. 606,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Relx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,279,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,060,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Relx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 147,177 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

