JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $128.99, but opened at $135.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares last traded at $138.47, with a volume of 11,963,099 shares.

The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.78.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $403.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

