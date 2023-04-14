JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
JEPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
