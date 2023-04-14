JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JEPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.