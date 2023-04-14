KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 1,396,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 802,871 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

