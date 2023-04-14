Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

