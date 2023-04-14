Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 384,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,224. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

