Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after acquiring an additional 512,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,760,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,706,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE COF traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.83. 867,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

