Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $287.87. The stock had a trading volume of 995,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.89. The stock has a market cap of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $289.94.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

