Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

NTRS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 406,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $114.86.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

