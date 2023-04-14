Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 555,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.12. The company had a trading volume of 819,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

