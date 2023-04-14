Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 70,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

