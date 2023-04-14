Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 804.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,546. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

