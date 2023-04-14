Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.52). 283,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,512,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.53).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,893.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.58.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

