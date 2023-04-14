Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $458.33 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $458.33 million and $23.18 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 479,216,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,210,847 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

