KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Holdings Cut by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,393,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 42.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,297,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 384,698 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 265,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on KB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

