KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

