KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 1.8 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

ORCL opened at $95.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $257.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

