KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,236 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

