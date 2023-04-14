KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,152 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $121.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.72. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

