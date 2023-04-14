KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,825 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

