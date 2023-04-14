KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $141.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.