Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $5.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.