Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,031,000 after buying an additional 583,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after purchasing an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. 420,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.