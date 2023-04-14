Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92.

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20.

ZM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,111. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 217.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

