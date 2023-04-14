Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$8.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.85.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

TSE:KEL opened at C$5.05 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$969.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total value of C$66,750.00. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

