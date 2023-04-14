Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

