Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.78% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,433,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 121,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

