Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $346.19 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.66 and a 200-day moving average of $305.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.26.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

