Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 669.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,928 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

