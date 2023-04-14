Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

