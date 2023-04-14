Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,060.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

