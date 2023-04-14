Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 21,137 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 156,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 54,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

