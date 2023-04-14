Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,034 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

