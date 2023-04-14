Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Kforce worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kforce news, CMO Andrew G. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,909.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

