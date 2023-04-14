Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group makes up about 2.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.61. 35,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.93%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Stories

