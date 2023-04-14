Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 5,500 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products accounts for 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.43% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.