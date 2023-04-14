Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 9,800 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.47 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.